Transforming Age, Elder Care Alliance Complete Affiliation Agreement

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Transforming Age, a Bellevue-based nonprofit operator, has completed its affiliation with Elder Care Alliance (ECA).

By combining their expertise, the two organizations aim to strengthen and grow their mission impact and better address the evolving needs of older adults across the economic spectrum, according to Transforming Age.

Transforming Age is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit senior living providers, serving more than 125,000 older adults by integrating housing, community services, technology, philanthropy and partnerships.

Guided by a similar set of values and rich culture, San Francisco Bay Area-based Elder Care Alliance is a nonprofit system serving almost 10,000 older adults across five communities and a system of community programs throughout California. The organization came together more than 25 years ago and has founding roots dating back to the 1870s with the Sisters of Mercy.

Under this new partnership, both organizations will leverage their combined strengths to broaden their service offerings, providing older adults with an expanded array of programs, care options and sustainable housing solutions.

The ECA affiliation also bolsters Transforming Age’s presence in California, the state with the highest population of residents over the age of 65. The Transforming Age network of affiliates, which recently announced the opening of a second headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, owns and operates over 80 affiliates in 23 states.

Transforming Age in 2021 also merged with Sustainable Housing for Ageless Generations, another nonprofit operator focused on Western states.