Transit Wireless Signs 32,499 SF Office Lease at 1400 Broadway in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Transit Wireless has signed a 32,499-square-foot office lease at 1400 Broadway in Manhattan. Michael Gottlieb, Susan Kahaner, Jennifer Ogden and Martin Cottingham of Avison Young represented the tenant, which is relocating to the 37-story building from 1350 Broadway, in the lease negotiations. Scott Klau, Erik Harris, and Neil Rubin of Newmark, along with internal agents Keith Cody and Shanae Ursini, represented the landlord, Empire State Realty Trust.