Translate Bio Signs 138,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Metro Boston

The life sciences redevelopment project at 200 West St. in Waltham is now fully leased.

WALTHAM, MASS. — Translate Bio, an RNA therapeutics company, has signed a 10-year, 138,000-square-foot life sciences lease at 200 West St. in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is currently redeveloping the site into a lab property that is slated for completion in 2021 and that is now 100 percent preleased. Building amenities will include a full-service café, fitness center and conferencing facilities. According to the Boston Business Journal, Translate Bio is working with the vaccine unit of pharmaceutical giant Sanofi to use messenger RNA to synthesize antibodies that can fight COVID-19.

