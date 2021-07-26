REBusinessOnline

Transnational Management Buys Hazel Dell Towne Center Retail Asset in Vancouver, Washington for $28.8M

Posted on in Acquisitions, Retail, Washington, Western

Office Depot, Petco, Kohl’s, Party City, Gold’s Gym, Craft Warehouse and America’s Best Massage Envy are tenants at Hazel Dell Towne Center in Vancouver, Wash.

VANCOUVER, WASH. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Hazel Dell Towne Center, a 264,000-square-foot retail power center located at 8801 N.E. Hazel Dell Ave. Transnational Management acquired the property from a partnership managed Pine Tree for $28.8 million.

Built between 2005 and 2007 on 23 acres, Hazel Dell Towne Center is occupied by 21 local and national retailers. At the time of sale, the property was 87 percent leased. Tenants include Kohl’s, Office Depot, Petco, Party City, Gold’s Gym, Craft Warehouse, America’s Best and Massage Envy.

Philip Voorhees, Jimmy Slusher and James Tyrrell of CBRE’s National Retail Partners (West), along with Dino Christophilis and Daniel Tibeau of CBRE’s National Retail Partners (Northwest), represented the seller in the deal.

