Transpacific Suppliers Alliance Signs 120,000 SF Lease in Metro Raleigh Industrial Park

Hinton Oaks Industrial Park is located at 520 Hinton Oaks Blvd. in Knightdale, roughly nine miles east of Raleigh.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Transpacific Suppliers Alliance Inc. has signed a 120,000-square-foot lease in Hinton Oaks Industrial Park with owner and developer Wake Stone Corp. The park is located at 520 Hinton Oaks Blvd. in Knightdale, roughly nine miles east of Raleigh. KW Commercial’s Brian Donnelley represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Foundry Commercial, led by Alexis Lambeth, leases the park on behalf of Wake Stone. The 48-acre industrial park is master-planned for five buildings totaling 524,000 square feet. The property is now fully leased, with the fifth and final building slated for delivery in April. Hinton Oaks is adjacent to Interstate 540 and to Wake Stone’s current quarry operation and headquarters in Knightdale. The industrial park currently has 10 tenants, including granite supplier AG&M. Williams Realty & Building Co. Inc. is the general contractor for the entire Hinton Oaks project.