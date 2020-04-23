Transport, Logistics Firm Geodis Signs 280,000 SF Industrial Lease in Southwest Dallas

Geodis has leased 280,000 square feet at 5450 W. Kiest Blvd in Dallas.

DALLAS — International transport and logistics firm Geodis has signed a 280,000-square-foot industrial lease at 5450 W. Kiest Blvd. in southwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the site is located within Southwest Distribution Center, a 500,000-square-foot development that was completed in 1999. Ann Huntington of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kacy Jones and Trapper Graff of CBRE represented the landlord, Kiest Blvd LLC.