TransUnion Signs 30,140 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — TransUnion has signed a 30,140-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The provider of credit reporting and monitoring services will occupy the entire sixth floor at 1155 Avenue of the Americas, according to a LinkedIn post by the landlord, The Durst Organization. Tom Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban internally represented Durst in the lease negotiations. David Wilson, Jonathan Zeitler, Michael McKenna and Barry Spagna of Cresa, along with internal agent Harriet Gleason, represented TransUnion.