Thursday, April 30, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

TransUnion Signs 30,140 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — TransUnion has signed a 30,140-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The provider of credit reporting and monitoring services will occupy the entire sixth floor at 1155 Avenue of the Americas, according to a LinkedIn post by the landlord, The Durst Organization. Tom Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban internally represented Durst in the lease negotiations. David Wilson, Jonathan Zeitler, Michael McKenna and Barry Spagna of Cresa, along with internal agent Harriet Gleason, represented TransUnion.

You may also like

Foundry Commercial Underway on Office-to-Industrial Conversion Project in...

AllTerra Central Signs 22,413 SF Industrial Lease Expansion,...

Newmark Arranges Sale of Office, Retail Components at...

Reports: Walmart Acquires East Hartford Industrial Building for...

Apex Systems Signs 15,378 SF Office Lease in...

Pottery Barn to Open 12,500 SF Store at...

JLL Arranges $58M Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

Woodmont Industrial Sells 54,113 SF Building in Woodbridge,...

Taxable Status Date Versus Valuation Date: Key Differences...