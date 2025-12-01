Transwestern Acquires Development Site Near Port of Savannah, Plans 528,560 SF Industrial Development

RINCON, GA. — Transwestern Development Co., along with joint venture partner Transwestern Investment Group, has purchased a 30.7-acre site in Effingham County on behalf of a separately managed account. The ownership group plans to develop two Class A industrial buildings on the site, which is situated within North Gate Industrial Park.

The project will include a 240,560-square-foot rear-load building and a 288,000-square-foot front-load building, each designed with 36-foot clear heights, ESFR systems, dock-high doors, multiple points of ingress and egress, 2,500 square foot office suites and ample car parking and onsite trailer storage. Situated near the intersection of Ga. Highway 21 and Old Augusta Road in Rincon, the development will provide direct access to interstates 95 and 16 and offer drayage routes from the Garden City Terminal at the Port of Savannah.

The project team includes The Conlan Co., Randall-Paulson Architects and Kern & Co. JLL will provide leasing services. Transwestern plans to begin construction before the end of the year and complete the shell of the two buildings by year-end 2026.