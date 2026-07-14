Transwestern Acquires Forte Real Estate Partners in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Transwestern has acquired Forte Real Estate Partners, a commercial real estate firm based in the Twin Cities. The transaction adds 12 healthcare, office and industrial tenant advisory team members and a broad property management portfolio. Established in 2021 through the merger of Excelsior Advisory and Paramount Real Estate Corp., Forte provides brokerage and property services across the Twin Cities region. Founders Steve Brown, Jim Jetland and Philip Simonet will join Transwestern, bringing decades of experience and knowledge across healthcare, office and industrial real estate, respectively. Forte has advised clients on more than $885 million in transactions and managed nearly 1 million square feet of commercial property.

Following the acquisition, Transwestern maintains roughly 475 team members across the Midwest and oversees more than 52 million square feet of office, industrial, healthcare, retail and government properties. The Forte team will join Transwestern’s Minneapolis office at 705 Marquette Ave.