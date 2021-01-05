REBusinessOnline

Transwestern Arranges $14.4M Sale of Warehouse Occupied by Goodwill in Queens

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Transwestern has arranged the $14.4 million sale of a 31,000-square-foot warehouse located at 26-25 Fourth St. in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. Goodwill Industries owns and occupies the building. Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein and Jake Cinti of Transwestern represented Goodwill in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  