Transwestern Arranges $14.4M Sale of Warehouse Occupied by Goodwill in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Transwestern has arranged the $14.4 million sale of a 31,000-square-foot warehouse located at 26-25 Fourth St. in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. Goodwill Industries owns and occupies the building. Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein and Jake Cinti of Transwestern represented Goodwill in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.