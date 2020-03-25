Transwestern Arranges $19.7M Sale of Atlanta Retail Properties Leased to Target, Taco Bell

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

The properties are situated at the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and Briarcliff Road, less than a mile from Emory Healthcare and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and eight miles north of downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Transwestern Real Estate Services has arranged the $19.7 million sale of a single-tenant building leased to Target and an outparcel leased to Taco Bell. The property is situated at the intersection of North Druid Hills and Briarcliff roads in Atlanta, less than one mile from Emory Healthcare and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The Target store spans 154,000 square feet and the Taco Bell restaurant comprises 2,272 square feet. Fred Victor and Jon Kleinberg of Transwestern represented the seller, Lauderhill, Fla.-based Scarlett & Associates Inc., in the transaction. San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group acquired the property.