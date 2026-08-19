Transwestern Arranges $65M Sale of Medical Outpatient Building in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Transwestern has arranged the $65 million sale of Southbank Medical Pavilion, a 493,012-square-foot medical outpatient building located at 841 Prudential Drive in downtown Jacksonville. The buyer, Baptist Health, operates its flagship hospital campus adjacent to the 22-story property.

Steve Leathers, Bill Boyd, Seth Gilford, Jake Jordan, Angela Heidman and Max Hastings of Transwestern represented the seller, Alpharetta, Ga.-based ShareMD, in the transaction. Situated on 7.9 acres along the south bank of the St. Johns River, Southbank Medical Pavilion was 94 percent leased at the time of sale.