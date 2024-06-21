Friday, June 21, 2024
Pickle O LLC purchased the property with plans to occupy it.
Transwestern Arranges Sale of 13,095 SF Industrial Building in Bloomington, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Transwestern Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a 13,095-square-foot industrial building in Bloomington for an undisclosed price. Russ Crawford of Transwestern represented the buyer, Pickle O LLC, which plans to occupy the building with the option to divide space for additional tenants. Brian Netz and Lucas Long of Newmark represented the seller, Common Ground Properties LLC. Numerous property improvements were completed prior to the sale, including LED lighting upgrades, new office finishes and ADA-compliant restrooms.

