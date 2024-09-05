Transwestern Arranges Sale of 300,000 SF Flex Office Building in Eagan, Minnesota

EAGAN, MINN. — Transwestern Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a 300,000-square-foot flex office building located at 1000 Blue Gentian Road in the Minneapolis suburb of Eagan. The sales price was undisclosed. The buyer, Hunt Electric Corp., will relocate its headquarters from nearby Bloomington. A national electric design, build and maintenance firm, Hunt Electric is currently headquartered in 160,000 square feet at 7900 Chicago Ave. S. Hunt Electric will own its new headquarters property and retain the four tenants currently occupying about half of the building. Chris Weirens, Nate Erickson, Alex Baron, Ben Youds and Max Stewart of Transwestern represented the buyer. Water Street Partners was the seller. Weirens, Erickson and Youds will also represent Hunt Electric in marketing its former property for sale or lease.