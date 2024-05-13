Monday, May 13, 2024
Transwestern Arranges Sale of 65,535 SF Church Building in Hopkins, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

HOPKINS, MINN. — Transwestern Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a church and education facility totaling 65,535 square feet in Hopkins, a western suburb of Minneapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Eric Rapp of Transwestern represented the buyer, Kingdom Embassy Worship Center, which will renovate the property and use it for both worship and education. Steve Shepherd of Newmark represented the seller, the Parish of Saing Gabriel the Archangel of Hopkins. The building is located at 6 Interlachen Road.

