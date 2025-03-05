Transwestern Arranges Sale of Bethany Global University Campus in Bloomington, Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Transwestern Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of the Bethany Global University campus in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. Substance Church purchased the 32.7-acre campus, which features 341,036 square feet across 16 buildings, for an undisclosed price. Owner-user Substance Church is a mission-driven organization that intends to use the property for purposes similar to Bethany Global University. The land is zoned for institutional and religious purposes, and Substance Church plans to repurpose many of the existing apartment, dormitory, educational and support services buildings. The property, which had been under Bethany’s ownership since the 1940s, was made available for sale as part of a strategic restructuring initiative. The university recently shifted from an in-person learning environment to an online platform. Mike Salmen and Erik Coglianese of Transwestern represented Bethany Fellowship.