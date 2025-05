HOUSTON — Transwestern has arranged the sale of a multifamily development site in South Houston. The site at 1500 Old Spanish Trail spans 2.1 acres within the 1500 OST master-planned development. The buyer, Houston-based developer Winther Investments, plans to develop a five-story, 280-unit building on the site. Jeff Peden and Scott Miller of Transwestern represented the seller, an entity doing business as 1500 OST LLC, in the transaction.