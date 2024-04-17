Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Pictured is 525 N. Knowles Ave. in New Richmond, Wis.
AcquisitionsHealthcareMidwestMinnesotaWisconsin

Transwestern Arranges Sale of Three-Property Medical Office Portfolio in Minnesota, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN — Transwestern Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of a three-property medical office portfolio totaling 50,853 square feet in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The sales price was undisclosed. The first building is 2380 Rosemary Way in Lino Lakes, Minn. The property totals 12,411 square feet. The second asset is 525 N. Knowles Ave. in New Richmond, Wis. The building totals 19,537 square feet. Also in the portfolio is 2950 Curve Crest Blvd. in Stillwater, Minn. The property totals 18,905 square feet. All of the buildings are fully leased.

Frank Richie, Mike Salmen and Erik Coglianese of Transwestern represented the buyer, Hammes Partners. Dean Williamson and Ross Hedlund of Frauenshuh Inc. represented the seller on an internal basis.

