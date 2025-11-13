Transwestern Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Houston’s River Oaks District

HOUSTON — Transwestern has broken ground on a mixed-use project in Houston’s River Oaks district that represents the next phase of The Ro, a 17-acre development located at the intersection of West Alabama Street and Buffalo Speedway. The ensuring phase of The Ro will feature The Birdsall, Auberge Collection, which will consist of 44 residences and 105 boutique hotel rooms; The Clayton, a 317-unit apartment community; 80,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; and office space. The previous phase of The Ro featured a 145,000-square-foot office building that is nearing completion and scheduled for tenant occupancy in June 2026. The Birdsall and The Clayton, as well as the retail component of the next phase, are expected to be delivered in late 2027.