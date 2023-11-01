Transwestern Brokers $15M Sale of Summerhill Place Apartments in Union City, California

UNION CITY, CALIF. — Transwestern Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of Summerhill Place Apartments, a multifamily property in Union City, located between Oakland and San Jose. An undisclosed seller sold the asset to Interstate Equities Corp. for $15 million, or $250,000 per unit.

Located at 3900 Horner St., Summerhill Place was built in 1986 and originally acquired by the seller in 1993. The property features 60 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include ample parking, onsite laundry and a pool.

Shivu Srinivasan of Transwestern handled the transaction.