Transwestern Brokers $16.5M Sale of 262-Bed Student Housing Community in Greeley, Colorado

GREELEY, COLO. — Transwestern’s National Student Housing team has brokered the $16.5 million sale of University Flats, a student housing community located at 1758 6th Ave. in Greeley. An entity doing business as 1758 6th Avenue LLC acquired the asset for $62,879 per bed. Mike McGaughy, Jon Kleinberg and John Blackshire of Transwestern executed the transaction on behalf of the undisclosed seller via the RI Marketplace commercial real estate auction platform.

Serving the University of Northern Colorado, University Flats features 262 beds and is located three blocks from campus. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent occupied and 84 percent preleased for the 2026-2027 academic year.