Transwestern Brokers $20.5M Sale of Two Office Buildings in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Transwestern Real Estate Services has arranged the sale of two office buildings located at 8530-8550 S. Priest Drive in Tempe. Widewaters acquired the asset from Target Corp. for $20.5 million. Built in 2003 and renovated in 2019, the asset features two two-story, 94,480-square-foot buildings and a two-level parking garage. The 25-acre lot offers direct access to Interstate 10 and Loop 202.

Paul Borgesen, Dylan Sproul and Royden Hudnall of Transwestern represented the buyer, while Bill Bayless of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. William Zurek and Jim Achen Jr. of Transwestern joined the acquisition team to market the property for either sale or lease.