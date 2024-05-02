Thursday, May 2, 2024
Transwestern Brokers $4M Sale of Office Building in Blaine, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BLAINE, MINN. — Transwestern Real Estate Services has brokered the $4 million sale of a 46,800-square-foot office building in Blaine, a northern suburb of Minneapolis. Located at 3680 Pheasant Ridge Drive NE, the property was vacant at the time of sale but formerly housed the Minnesota School of Business. Eric Rapp of Transwestern represented the seller, M5 Built Holdings-Blaine LLC. The buyer, East Blaine Community Center, plans to fully renovate the building. The owner will utilize the building’s classrooms and large gathering spaces as a religious community center.

