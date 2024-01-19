Transwestern Brokers $72M Sale of Hudson Medical Center in Western Wisconsin

HUDSON, WIS. — Transwestern Real Estate Services has brokered the $72 million sale of Hudson Medical Center in Hudson, about 18 miles east of St. Paul. Completed in 2023, the 160,000-square-foot building serves as a multi-specialty medical office building and ambulatory surgery center. Frank Richie, Mike Salmen, Erik Coglianese and John Huff of Transwestern represented the seller, Hudson Medical LLC, which developed the facility. Hammes Partners, a private investment platform focused exclusively on healthcare real estate, was the buyer. The property’s tenant mix includes primary care, imaging, orthopedics, ophthalmology, oncology and dermatology.