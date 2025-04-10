Thursday, April 10, 2025
The Plumbers and Gasfitters Local 34 union purchased the property at 3020 Denmark Ave.
Transwestern Brokers Sale of 58,645 SF Office Showroom in Eagan, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

EAGAN, MINN. — Transwestern Real Estate Services has brokered the sale of a 58,645-square-foot office showroom located at 3020 Denmark Ave. in the Minneapolis suburb of Eagan for an undisclosed price. Transwestern’s Mike Honsa and John Thompson represented the seller, Blue Water III LLC. The buyer, the Plumbers and Gasfitters Local 34 union, is consolidating its operations and moving both its corporate office and training center to the property. The union was previously based at 353 7th St. in St. Paul. The property was previously occupied by CHS, which had been in the building since its completion in 1998. Blue Water III LLC’s decision to sell came when the building became vacant for the first time. Jordan Dick, Todd Hanson and Jason Sell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer.

