Transwestern Brokers Sale of Leasehold Interest for 65,000 SF Charter School in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Transwestern Real Estate Services has brokered the sale of the leasehold interest for a new charter elementary school at a 65,000-square-foot building in The Bronx. Located at 1919 Arthur Ave., the school will be called Zeta Bronx Tremont Park Elementary and will serve students in pre-K through fifth grade starting in August 2021. Lindsay Ornstein, Stephen Powers and Thomas Hines represented Zeta Charter Schools in the leasehold negotiations. The building ownership, Joyland Group, was represented internally in the transaction.

