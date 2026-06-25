Thursday, June 25, 2026
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Imperial-Crossing-Houston
Imperial Crossing, a new industrial project in North Houston, totals 321,104 square feet across two buildings.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Transwestern Completes 321,104 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Transwestern has completed Imperial Crossing, a two-building, 321,104-square-foot industrial project located at the intersection of Richey Road and Imperial Valley Drive in North Houston. Building 1 totals 242,603 square feet and features a cross-dock configuration and 36-foot clear heights. Building 2 spans 78,501 square feet and has a front-load design and 32-foot clear heights. Both buildings can accommodate tenants with full-building requirements or spaces as small as 35,000 square feet. Transwestern is also the leasing agent for Imperial Crossing.

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