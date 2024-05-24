Friday, May 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Vero-Tempe-AZ
Located in Tempe, Ariz., Vero features 199 apartments, a pool with lounge area, fitness center, coworking space with conference rooms and a resident clubhouse.
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Transwestern Development Completes 199-Unit Vero Apartment Community in Tempe, Arizona

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Transwestern Development Co. has completed Vero, a seven-story multifamily property within Novus Innovation Corridor in Tempe.

Greystar is managing the Class A community. Globe Corp. and University Realty are investment partners on the project.

Located at 651 E. 6th St., Vero offers 199 apartments with washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances and hardwood-style flooring. Select units offer custom built-ins, balconies and Murphy beds.

Onsite amenities include a resort-style pool with lounge area; fitness center; coworking space with conference rooms; a resident clubhouse with a pool table and wet bar; and secure bike storage.

You may also like

Aztec Group Arranges $55.6M Financing for Active Adult...

CBRE Secures $30.9M Construction Loan for Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Lovett Industrial Breaks Ground on 282,000 SF Orr...

Creation, Clarion Partners Break Ground on $250M Park...

Cityview, Greystar Sell Elan Mountain View Mixed-Use Property...

Flywheel Capital Buys Two Industrial Outdoor Storage Properties...

Gantry Arranges $4.3M Refinancing for Parkside La Palma...

Stream Realty Partners Completes 345,425 SF Office Project...

Grace Management Opens 115-Unit Active Adult Community in...