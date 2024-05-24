Transwestern Development Completes 199-Unit Vero Apartment Community in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Transwestern Development Co. has completed Vero, a seven-story multifamily property within Novus Innovation Corridor in Tempe.

Greystar is managing the Class A community. Globe Corp. and University Realty are investment partners on the project.

Located at 651 E. 6th St., Vero offers 199 apartments with washers/dryers, stainless steel appliances and hardwood-style flooring. Select units offer custom built-ins, balconies and Murphy beds.

Onsite amenities include a resort-style pool with lounge area; fitness center; coworking space with conference rooms; a resident clubhouse with a pool table and wet bar; and secure bike storage.