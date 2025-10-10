Friday, October 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Viva-Apts-Seattle-WA
Located in Seattle, Viva offers 105 apartments and 7,450 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Transwestern Investment Group Sells 105-Unit Apartment Building in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Transwestern Investment Group (TIG), on behalf of a separately managed account, has completed the sale of Viva, a six-story Class A apartment property in Seattle’s Capitol Hill submarket. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Developed in 2014, the 75,776-square-foot Viva offers 105 residential units and 7,450 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The community features a rooftop deck, spacious clubroom with fireplace, chef’s kitchen and entertainment center, controlled-access underground parking garage, package lockers and electric vehicle charging stations. At the time of sale, Viva’s residential component was 96 percent leased and the retail space was 86 percent leased.

You may also like

TCC Breaks Ground on 303,969 SF VanRose Technology...

Keyes Co. Brokers $26.8M Sale of Industrial Complex...

PSRS Arranges $5M Refinancing for Industrial Property in...

Monument Square, JDI Realty Acquire 532-Bed Student Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.7M Sale of Medical...

Kislak Negotiates $2.5M Sale of Retail Strip Center...

McCombs Enterprises to Undertake Multifamily Conversion Project in...

Berkadia Arranges $84.1M Refinancing for Meridian at Eisenhower...

Blue Atlantic Partners Acquires 299-Unit Montecito Apartments in...