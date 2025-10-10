Transwestern Investment Group Sells 105-Unit Apartment Building in Seattle

SEATTLE — Transwestern Investment Group (TIG), on behalf of a separately managed account, has completed the sale of Viva, a six-story Class A apartment property in Seattle’s Capitol Hill submarket. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Developed in 2014, the 75,776-square-foot Viva offers 105 residential units and 7,450 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The community features a rooftop deck, spacious clubroom with fireplace, chef’s kitchen and entertainment center, controlled-access underground parking garage, package lockers and electric vehicle charging stations. At the time of sale, Viva’s residential component was 96 percent leased and the retail space was 86 percent leased.