Monday, September 28, 2026
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Built in 2023, the fully leased property is located at 320 Overland Drive in North Aurora, Ill.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Transwestern Investments Acquires 408,176 SF Industrial Facility in Chicago’s I-88 Corridor

by Kristin Harlow

NORTH AURORA, ILL. — Transwestern Investments has acquired a 408,176-square-foot industrial facility in Chicago’s I-88 Corridor on behalf of a separate account. Built in 2023 and located in North Aurora, the fully leased property features a cross-dock configuration, a clear height of 36 feet, 55 dock doors, four drive-in doors and dedicated car and trailer parking. Located 1.7 miles from I-88, the property provides connectivity to I-355, I-294 and the Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Transwestern Services has been retained to provide property management services.

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