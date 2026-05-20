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San-Bernardino-I-CA
San Bernardino I offers 392,983 square feet of industrial warehouse space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Transwestern Investments Sells 392,983 SF Warehouse in San Bernardino

by Amy Works

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — Transwestern Investments has completed the disposition of San Bernardino I, a Class A industrial warehouse located in San Bernardino within the Inland Empire East submarket. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Completed in 2019, the asset offers 392,983 square feet of industrial space. The warehouse offers direct access to major interstate highways and proximity to Ontario International Airport and the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif. The property was developed through a joint venture between Transwestern Development, Transwestern Investments and the separately managed account client.

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