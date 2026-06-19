Friday, June 19, 2026
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Copper-Point-Gilbert-AZ
City of Hope, Prosano Health, an affiliate of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and Phoenix Children’s Hospital are tenants at Copper Point in Gilbert, Ariz.
AcquisitionsArizonaHealthcareWestern

Transwestern Investments Sells 93,262 SF Medical Outpatient Facility in Gilbert, Arizona

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Transwestern Investments has sold Copper Point, a 93,262-square-foot medical outpatient property in Gilbert. Terms of the transaction were not released. Transwestern purchased the asset in April 2025 through a joint venture with RX Health & Science Trust. During ownership, the partnership brought the building to full occupancy and completed capital improvements.

Located at 3530 S. Val Vista Drive, Copper Point is anchored by City of Hope and houses healthcare providers such as Prosano Health, an affiliate of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Built in 2008, Copper Point is adjacent to Dignity Health’s Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, a 418-bed, full-service hospital located at the intersection of South Val Vista Drive and Highway 202.

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