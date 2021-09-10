REBusinessOnline

Transwestern Negotiates 110,000 SF Deal for Art in Motion’s New Chicago Campus

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The art school will renovate the space with new studios and classroom space.

CHICAGO — Transwestern Real Estate Services represented Art in Motion in its purchase of 7415 S. East End Ave., a 110,000-square-foot property in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. The purchase price was undisclosed. Art in Motion, a charter school that promotes creativity and artistic pursuits, plans to renovate the space with a new broadcast studio, recording studio, theater and classroom space. Renovations are slated for completion in time for the 2022-2023 academic year. Upon completion, the arts school will serve students in grades seven through 12.

Art in Motion was founded in 2019 under Distinctive Schools, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools. Larry Serota and Alex Genova of Transwestern provided tenant advisory and workplace solutions services for Art in Motion.

