Transwestern Negotiates 110,000 SF Deal for Art in Motion’s New Chicago Campus

The art school will renovate the space with new studios and classroom space.

CHICAGO — Transwestern Real Estate Services represented Art in Motion in its purchase of 7415 S. East End Ave., a 110,000-square-foot property in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. The purchase price was undisclosed. Art in Motion, a charter school that promotes creativity and artistic pursuits, plans to renovate the space with a new broadcast studio, recording studio, theater and classroom space. Renovations are slated for completion in time for the 2022-2023 academic year. Upon completion, the arts school will serve students in grades seven through 12.

Art in Motion was founded in 2019 under Distinctive Schools, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools. Larry Serota and Alex Genova of Transwestern provided tenant advisory and workplace solutions services for Art in Motion.