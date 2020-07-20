Transwestern Negotiates 14,889 SF Office Lease in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Transwestern has negotiated a 14,889-square-foot office lease at 626 Sheepshead Bay Road in Brooklyn. Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein, Thomas Hines and Jake Cinti of Transwestern represented the tenant, Selfhelp Community Services, in the lease negotiations. David Ofman of The Lawrence Group represented the landlord, Cammeby’s International.