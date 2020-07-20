REBusinessOnline

Transwestern Negotiates 14,889 SF Office Lease in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Transwestern has negotiated a 14,889-square-foot office lease at 626 Sheepshead Bay Road in Brooklyn. Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein, Thomas Hines and Jake Cinti of Transwestern represented the tenant, Selfhelp Community Services, in the lease negotiations. David Ofman of The Lawrence Group represented the landlord, Cammeby’s International.

