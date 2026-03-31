Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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The buyer plans to convert the 5,370-square-foot property into a Top Dog Daycare & Hotel.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Transwestern Negotiates $2.3M Sale of Vacant Building in Chicago’s River North

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Transwestern has negotiated the sale of a vacant, single-story building totaling 5,370 square feet in Chicago’s River North. The property at 625 N. Kingsbury St. sold for $2.3 million. David Kimball of Transwestern represented the seller, an entity controlled by Urban Innovations. Mark Kishtow of Jameson Commercial represented the buyer, a local private investor who plans to convert the property into a Top Dog Daycare & Hotel opening this summer. The transaction also includes an adjacent 24-space surface parking lot. Originally designed and developed in 1997 by Chicago architect Stanley Tigerman, the building features a column-free interior, exposed timber truss construction and ceiling heights exceeding 21 feet at the center.

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