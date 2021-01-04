REBusinessOnline

Transwestern Negotiates 34,500 SF Office Lease in Queens

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Transwestern has negotiated a 34,500-square-foot office lease for social services agency Sheltering Arms Children & Family Services at 165-19 Jamaica Ave. in Queens. The six-story building spans 69,000 square feet. Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein, Thomas Hines, Jake Cinti and Alexander Smith of Transwestern represented Sheltering Arms, which plans to relocate to its new space in the third quarter of 2021, in the lease negotiations.

