Transwestern Negotiates 45,024 SF Flex Industrial Lease for Waggle in Blaine, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BLAINE, MINN. — Transwestern Real Estate Services has negotiated a 45,024-square-foot lease for Waggle, a golf and apparel brand, at Radisson Road Business Center in the Minneapolis suburb of Blaine. The new 58,080-square-foot development is zoned for light industrial use and is slated for completion in October. Waggle expects to be in its space by year’s end and will utilize 2,300 square feet for retail space, 10,000 square feet for office space and 27,000 square feet for warehouse space. The lease marks a significant expansion for Waggle and will serve as the company’s headquarters. Chris Weirens of Transwestern represented the tenant throughout the site selection and lease negotiation process. Jon Raush and Luke Appert of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed landlord.

