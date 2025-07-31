Thursday, July 31, 2025
Leonardo DRS Inc. has signed a 10-year lease at a single-story office building within the Grand Oak Business Park.
Leasing ActivityMidwestMinnesotaOffice

Transwestern Negotiates 48,564 SF Office Lease in Eagan, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

EAGAN, MINN. — Transwestern Real Estate Services has negotiated a 48,563-square-foot office lease in the Minneapolis suburb of Eagan. Leonardo DRS Inc., a defense technology company, will occupy space at Grand Oak VII within the Grand Oak Business Park. The lease term is 10 years. Leonardo DRS is relocating from Burnsville and is expanding its footprint this fall. Grand Oak VII is a 107,076-square-foot, single-story office building completed in 2002. Mike Honsa of Transwestern represented Group RMC, the owner of the 100-acre, 10-building business park. Chuck Bower and Jerry Moroe of RV3 Solutions represented the tenant.  

