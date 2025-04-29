Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Soar N Bounce Trampoline and Adventure Park will open at Aurora Village.
Leasing ActivityMidwestMinnesotaRetail

Transwestern Negotiates 66,100 SF Retail Lease in Burnsville, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BURNSVILLE, MINN. — Transwestern Real Estate Services has negotiated a 66,100-square-foot retail lease at Aurora Village shopping center in the southern Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. The tenant is Soar N Bounce Trampoline and Adventure Park, which currently maintains locations in Michigan and Pennsylvania. The company plans to open 12 additional locations, including the site in Burnsville, which is slated to open in the first quarter in 2026. Brad Kaplan and Molly Townsend of Transwestern represented the owner, Aurora Investments LLC. Brian Weld and Tom Martin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. The lease marks the largest deal by square footage in the trade area since 2018, according to Transwestern. Aurora Village totals 122,323 square feet.

