Michigan Plaza is a nearly 2 million-square-foot office complex.
Transwestern Negotiates 72,645 SF Office Lease at Michigan Plaza in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Transwestern has negotiated a 72,645-square-foot office lease at Michigan Plaza in Chicago. Mark Buth, Kathleen Bertrand and Steve Hennessy of Transwestern represented the landlord, Aegis Asset Management. Jeff Lindenmeyer, Chris O’Leary and Shannon Connerty Morris of Avison Young represented the tenant, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA).

Transwestern also manages the nearly 2 million-square-foot complex. IHDA will occupy space in the 978,693-square-foot 225 N. Michigan Ave. building. The transaction marks the largest new lease in the East Loop submarket since the second quarter of 2023, according to Transwestern.

Located on Michigan Avenue south of the Chicago River, Michigan Plaza offers amenities such as multiple tenant lounges, a fitness center and outdoor space. The second-floor lounge is connected to the East Plaza, an outdoor terrace with a bocce ball court and putting green. The third-floor lounge offers a kitchen and conferencing space.

