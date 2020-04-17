Transwestern Negotiates $83M Sale of Office Portfolio in Huntsville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Office, Southeast

Regions Center in downtown Huntsville was part of the six-property office portfolio that traded for $83 million.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Transwestern has negotiated the $83 million sale of a 1 million-square-foot, six-property office portfolio in Huntsville. Five of the buildings are situated within Cummings Research Park and the sixth is Regions Center, an 11-story, 154,297-square-foot office tower in downtown Huntsville. The five buildings in Cummings Research Park include Northrop Grumman’s regional headquarters, a 110,275-square-foot building; Intuitive Center I and II, which together comprise 133,967 square feet; Research Place, three one-story buildings comprising 274,657 square feet; and Research Office Park Center, which spans four one-story buildings totaling 121,839 square feet.

The portfolio was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Northrop Grumman Space & Mission Systems, Regions Bank, Toyota Motor North America Inc. and BAE Systems. Cummings Research Park is home to more than 300 companies and is situated six miles west of downtown Huntsville. John Bell and Kevin Markwordt of Transwestern represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.