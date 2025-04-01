Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Transwestern Negotiates 84,633 SF Industrial Lease in Georgetown, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Transwestern has negotiated an 84,633-square-foot industrial lease in Georgetown, a northern suburb of Austin. The tenant is 84 Lumber, which already operates a lumberyard in Georgetown and is the process of expanding. The space is located within Blue Springs Business Park, a three-building, 604,064-square-foot development. Nash Frisbie of Transwestern and Carter Thurmond of Endeavor Real Estate Group represented the landlord, Chicago-based Molto Properties, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was self-represented.

You may also like

Paradigm Management Completes $11M Renovation  of San Antonio...

Lowe’s Home Improvement to Open 107,135 SF Store...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of Vacant 106-Unit Seniors Housing...

LS GreenLink Closes on Land Acquisition in Chesapeake,...

Anderson Merchandisers Signs 30,342 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

Foot Locker Moves Corporate Headquarters to St. Petersburg,...

Miller Construction Breaks Ground on 112,000 SF Warehouse...

West Harbor Capital Sells 184,778 SF Industrial Property...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Industrial...