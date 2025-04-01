Transwestern Negotiates 84,633 SF Industrial Lease in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Transwestern has negotiated an 84,633-square-foot industrial lease in Georgetown, a northern suburb of Austin. The tenant is 84 Lumber, which already operates a lumberyard in Georgetown and is the process of expanding. The space is located within Blue Springs Business Park, a three-building, 604,064-square-foot development. Nash Frisbie of Transwestern and Carter Thurmond of Endeavor Real Estate Group represented the landlord, Chicago-based Molto Properties, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was self-represented.