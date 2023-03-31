Friday, March 31, 2023
SPS Tower rises 31 stories and spans 655,070 square feet.
Transwestern Negotiates Three Office Leases Totaling 45,242 SF at SPS Tower in Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Transwestern Real Estate Services has negotiated three office leases totaling 45,242 square feet at SPS Tower in Minneapolis. Jim Montez and Reed Christianson of Transwestern represented the owner, Sumitomo, in the transactions.

Kinney & Lange signed a 10-year lease for 13,000 square feet. The intellectual property law firm previously operated out of the Third & Third building. Jaclyn May and Paul Donovan of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

Mercer, an international insurance consulting firm, extended its 24,242-square-foot lease for two years. The firm has been a tenant in the building since 2013. Kevin Salmen of Transwestern represented Mercer.

Navitaire, an e-commerce platform for airlines and rail systems, signed a five-year lease for 8,000 square feet. Bruce Schuman of Savills represented the company.

SPS Tower is a 31-story office building that totals 655,070 square feet. The property features the Turf Club, the largest green space in the central business district of Minneapolis that hosts special events, lawn games, happy hours and live music. Additional amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, conferencing center and onsite parking. The building is currently 90 percent leased.

