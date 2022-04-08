Transwestern Negotiates Two Lease Expansions at Downtown Chicago Office Tower

Qualtrics and Skills for Chicagoland’s Future have increased their footprints within 191 North Wacker Drive.

CHICAGO — Transwestern Real Estate Services has negotiated two lease expansions at 191 North Wacker Drive in Chicago’s West Loop. The 37-story office tower spans 733,759 square feet. Qualtrics, a software company for employee and customer experience, expanded its lease from 25,600 square feet to 51,200 square feet. Skills for Chicagoland’s Future, a nonprofit focused on increasing the economic mobility of unemployed and underemployed talent, also increased its lease from 3,828 square feet to 13,290 square feet.

Katie Steele and Kathleen Bertrand of Transwestern represented ownership, Allianz Real Estate and JHUSA. Evan Djikas of Colliers represented Qualtrics, while Jon Milonas and Brandon Green of CBRE represented the nonprofit. Ownership plans to complete significant capital improvements to the property this year, including a renovated lobby, refreshed tenant lounge and upgraded fitness center.