Transwestern Negotiates Two Office Lease Renewals at SPS Tower in Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Transwestern Real Estate Services has negotiated two office lease renewals for two separate wealth management companies at SPS Tower in Minneapolis. CAPTRUST signed a five-year renewal for its 6,800-square-foot space. Frank Sherwood of CBRE represented the firm. Strong Tower Wealth Management renewed its 3,500-square-foot lease for 15 months. John Lorence of CBRE represented the company. Jim Montez and Reed Christianson of Transwestern represented ownership, Sumitomo, in both leases. SPS Tower rises 31 stories and totals 655,070 square feet. The building features the Turf Club, the largest green space in the Minneapolis central business district, according to Transwestern. SPS Tower is currently 90 percent leased.