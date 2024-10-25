Friday, October 25, 2024
Sumitomo Corp. of Americas owns the 27-story property at 203 N. LaSalle St.
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestOffice

Transwestern Negotiates Two Office Lease Renewals Totaling 52,300 SF in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Transwestern Real Estate Services has negotiated two long-term office lease renewals at 203 N. LaSalle St. in Chicago’s Central Loop. Kathleen Bertrand, Eric Myers and John Nelson of Transwestern represented ownership, Sumitomo Corp. of Americas. Transwestern also manages the 27-story, 624,724-square-foot tower. The Office of the State Appellate Defender renewed its lease for the entire 24th floor totaling 36,000 square feet. Masuda Funai, a law firm that represents foreign companies entering and operating in the U.S. market, signed a lease for 16,300 square feet and is relocating to the 17th floor. John Ziesmer of Transwestern Commerial Services represented Masuda Funai. Leasing activity year-to-date at the property is roughly 134,000 square feet.

