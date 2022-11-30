REBusinessOnline

Transwestern Negotiates Two Office Leases Totaling 36,000 SF at Chicago’s 191 North Wacker

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

The building rises 37 stories and spans 733,759 square feet.

CHICAGO — Transwestern Real Estate Services has negotiated two office leases totaling 36,000 square feet at 191 N. Wacker Drive, a 37-story, 733,759-square-foot building in Chicago’s West Loop. Katie Steele and Kathleen Bertrand of Transwestern represented ownership, Manulife Investment Management.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, an international business litigation law firm, expanded its lease from 18,864 square feet to 26,300 square feet. Kyle Kamin of CBRE represented the tenant. Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC, a national litigation defense law firm, inked a new lease for 10,121 square feet within a spec suite. Jeff Liljeberg of JLL represented the tenant.

 

