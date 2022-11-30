Transwestern Negotiates Two Office Leases Totaling 36,000 SF at Chicago’s 191 North Wacker

The building rises 37 stories and spans 733,759 square feet.

CHICAGO — Transwestern Real Estate Services has negotiated two office leases totaling 36,000 square feet at 191 N. Wacker Drive, a 37-story, 733,759-square-foot building in Chicago’s West Loop. Katie Steele and Kathleen Bertrand of Transwestern represented ownership, Manulife Investment Management.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, an international business litigation law firm, expanded its lease from 18,864 square feet to 26,300 square feet. Kyle Kamin of CBRE represented the tenant. Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC, a national litigation defense law firm, inked a new lease for 10,121 square feet within a spec suite. Jeff Liljeberg of JLL represented the tenant.