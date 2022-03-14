REBusinessOnline

Transwestern Sells 202,421 SF Amazon-Leased Distribution Center in Moorpark, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Amazon occupies the 202,421-square-foot distribution center at 6000 Conor Drive in Moorpark, Calif.

MOORPARK, CALIF. — Transwestern Development Co. (TDC) has completed the disposition of 6000 Conor Drive, a distribution center in Moorpark, along with a two-acre parcel offering additional parking. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $50.7 million.

At the time of sale, Amazon occupied the 202,421-square-foot facility, which is near U.S. Route 101 and California State Routes 118 and 23. TDC recently completed interior and exterior upgrades to the property.

Barbara Perrier, Darla Longo and Bennett Robinson of CBRE represented TDC in the transaction. Transwestern Real Estate Services provided asset services for the property.

