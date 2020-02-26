Tratt Properties Begins Development of 1.3 MSF Elwood Logistics Center in Arizona

Located in Goodyear, Ariz., Elwood Logistics Center will feature 1.3 million square feet of speculative industrial space.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based Tratt Properties has broken ground on Elwood Logistics Center, a speculative industrial development located near the junction of Interstate 10 and the Loop 303 in a designated Opportunity Zone in Goodyear.

At full build-out, Elwood Logistics Center will total 1.3 million square feet, including a 40-foot clear height, cross-dock building with a 190-foot gated and secured concrete truck court and 235 dock-high loading positions. The 83-acre site also provides parking for more than 1,400 cars and 327 trailers.

Construction is currently underway, with completion slated for December. The Renaissance Co. is serving as general contractor, and Deutsch Architecture Group is providing architectural services. JLL is handling leasing for the property.