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Upon completion, the $150 million development will become the first ground-up collegiate Sports Illustrated Resort in the country.
AlabamaDevelopmentHospitalitySoutheast

Travel + Leisure Breaks Ground on $150M Sports Illustrated Resort Near University of Alabama

by Abby Cox

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Travel + Leisure Co., a vacation ownership and membership travel company, has broken ground on the $150 million Sports Illustrated Resort near the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Slated to open in 2028, the planned mixed-use resort will feature a six-story tower with 75 hotel-managed condominiums and a six-story tower with 86 vacation ownership units, which will be connected by a central lobby. Owners and guests will have access to a lounge with stadium-style seating for watch parties, as well as a fitness center and pool deck amenities.

The development will include retail and public-facing gathering spaces, including indoor/outdoor bars, a game lounge and a coffee bar. Plans also include a broadcast booth and rooftop terrace event space. Upon completion, the development will become the first ground-up collegiate Sports Illustrated Resort in the country, and will join previously announced projects in Baton Rouge, Nashville and Chicago.

Travel + Leisure Co. operates, develops and manages the Sports Illustrated Resorts brand and its vacation club under a license from Authentic Brands Group, the owner of the Sports Illustrated name.

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